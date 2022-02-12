Biz to Know - Lincoln Federal (NOT DONE)

From the second a customer enters Lincoln Federal Savings Bank, Yeny Martinez said the team makes sure to prioritize them.

"They're not getting rushed out of the door," the Fremont branch supervisor said. "And we listen, we listen to their needs and provide what they're asking for."

With 30 years in the Fremont community and more than a century in Nebraska, Lincoln Federal at 415 E. Sixth St. provides a variety of banking services at its 13 branches.

Lincoln Federal was initially founded as Lincoln Savings and Loan Association by Elmer W. Brown, Henry H. Wilson, Frank Parks, E. C. Hurd and Charles J. Olson in 1906.

As the bank is owned by the depositors and not outside shareholders, Lincoln Federal is able to offer highly competitive rates to its customers on both deposits and loans.

The bank was later renamed to Lincoln Federal Savings and Loan Association in 1937. It expanded greatly in the mid-1970s to communities such as North Platte, McCook and Hastings.

"I think the bank has adapted to change over the years, and sometimes it takes a while to get it done," Marketing Coordinator Alyssa Rhoades said. "But they are really good at looking at themselves and then looking out into the community and comparing: 'What do we have to offer and what do they have to offer and what does our community need?'"

In 1990, the bank renamed itself to Lincoln Federal Savings Bank, and two years later, opened a location in Fremont.

"This is going to mark their 30 year anniversary this year," Vice President of Administration Shelly Simonson said. "So it's exciting for them, they'll probably end up having some sort of a summer celebration for their customers, inviting them to come in and visit."

With five locations in Lincoln, Lincoln Federal has branches in nine communities across the state.

"We do both mortgage lending and deposit services," Simonson said. "We also have some commercial lending, some commercial real estate lending and a tiny bit of consumer lending, construction loans."

In recent years, Lincoln Federal also started providing online banking and checking accounts, giving customers easier access to the bank's services.

Running everyday business at the Fremont bank, Martinez said she strives for customer service and providing one-on-one interactions, treating them as she would a family member.

"Our customers have been with us for a very long time, and I believe they're very grateful to see the same faces," she said. "We love helping out our community and are just here for service."

Additionally, Martinez is fluent in Spanish as well, allowing her to break down the language barrier as she speaks with Hispanic members of the Fremont community.

Dave Arkfeld and Mary Byrnes are loan officers from Omaha, covering mortgage in the Fremont and Blair branches of Lincoln Federal.

"I enjoy going up there and meeting with customers as well as Blair and here just to work and see what we can do to continue to increase relationships and the feel that they have for Lincoln Fed," Arkfeld said.

But despite some of the distance, Arkfeld said he still feels connected to his coworkers and customers across the state.

"Since I've been here, there's been a lot of internal work as far as technology goes to really increase the ability of us to communicate, especially with COVID," he said.

Working in real estate lending, Byrnes said she has clients in Fremont who were affected by the flood of spring 2019 and still have homes they are unable to move from the flood areas.

"We're trying to get them into housing and work with it even though they're still subject to taxes and insurance," she said. "So Lincoln Federal literally will think out of the box when we have a client that has a situation that’s unique."

Additionally, Byrnes said Lincoln Federal is a great lending partner with first-time homebuyers, new construction and remodeling.

"Lincoln Federal's primary focus besides the deposit is truly the client in real estate is of the utmost," she said. "Because home ownership is what propels us for economic growth and development."

Simonson said the bank takes its motto — "Personal Banking Like You Remember" — to heart.

"Just today, the president of the bank received a note from a customer saying, 'You're like one of the last banks that answers your phone,'" she said. "'Please don't stop doing that.'"

Having worked for large companies, Martinez said she appreciates the caring, family feeling of Lincoln Federal.

"The company does care for its employees and listens to its employees," she said, "so that's that unity right there, being able to feel like when I say something or I need something, I'm able to find it somewhere within the company."

