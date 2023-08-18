An American Red Cross blood drive will take place from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, at the Nickerson Fire Hall.

All blood types are needed. To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-733-2767 and mention Salem Health Cabinet/Nickerson Fire Dept. drive. Donors should bring their donor card or photo ID and eat breakfast/ lunch and drink plenty of water prior to donating blood. Donors can streamline their donation experience save up to 15 minutes by visiting RedCross-Blood.org/RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questions on the day of their appointment.