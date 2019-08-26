BEEMER — Lily Bojanski picked up Friday where she left off last season.
The Fremont Bergan senior, who finished 14th in the Class C state golf tournament in October, placed seventh individually in the West Point-Beemer Golf Invitational at Indian Trails Country Club.
Brooke Diekemper of the host school was the meet medalist with a 90. Claire Tompson of Bennington was second with a 95 while Edie Anderson of Oakland-Craig was third with a 98. Bojanski shot a 106.
Bojanski’s performance helped Bergan finish eighth in the team competition with a 511 — one stroke behind seventh-place Laurel-Concord. The Cadets won the title with a 408 while Bennington was second with a 431. Papillion-La Vista finished third at 439.
Fremont Bergan coach Jeremy Murman said it was a challenging opener for the Lady Knights.
“While I wanted to use this first tournament as an opportunity to get our feet wet, it turned into a full body immersion,” he said. “Indian Trails played very difficult today around the greens and our putters got a workout. The girls experienced how hard golf can be. They kept their heads in it most of the day and I’m proud of them for that.”
Bojanski shot a 53 on the front and the back nine for her 106. Tillie Fernau shot a 127 for the Lady Knights. Jocelyn Kumm and Angelee Rump shot a 139 each while Alyssa Frost had a 167.
Murman said the Lady Knights just need to get ready for their next meet — a triangular at 3:30 Thursday at the Fremont Golf Club with Arlington and Bennington.
“I gave the girls 10 minutes to feel bad about how hard it was and now we are ready to learn from it, move on and attack the rest of the season,” he said.
Arlington finished with a 533. Sam Daughty led the Eagles with a 118 while Mackenzie O’Flaherty had a 140. Diana Taylor shot 144 while Ema Horner finished with a 151.
West Point-Beemer Invite
Team Scores — West Point-Beemer 408, Bennington 431, Papillion-La Vista 439, TC Thunder 454, Oakland-Craig 462, Papillion-La Vista JV 481, Laurel-Concord 510, Fremont Bergan 511, Shelby/Rising City 514, Arlington 553.
Top 15 Individuals — 1. Brooke Diekemper, WP-B, 90. 2. Claire Tompson, B, 95. 3. Edie Anderson, O-C, 98. 4. Natalie Bentjen, Wayne, 98. 5. Kailey Johnson, WP-B, 101. 6. Jazzmin Nolze, TC, 104. 7. Lily Bojanski, FB, 106. 8. Abby Lasure, B, 107. 9. B. Holloway, PLV, 107. 10. Shelbie Woerman, WP-B, 107. 11. Grace Lyons, PLV, 109. 12. Kailyn Fehrer, WP-B, 110. 13. Regan Covrig, PLV, 110. 14. Selena Johnson, O-C, 112. 15. Emily Luebert, TC, 113.