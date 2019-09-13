COLUMBUS -- Fremont Bergan placed eighth Thursday during the 11-team Lakeview Invitational at Quail Run Golf Course.
Aurora, led by medalist Danica Badura (63), won the event with a 344. Columbus Scotus was second at 361 while Lincoln Christian was third at 368. The Lady Knights shot a 443.
"It was a much better day on the course for our girls today," Bergan coach Jeremy Murman said. "I was really pleased with the effort and the girls are starting to play smart and be more consistent. Our bunker play was lackluster, but the irons were solid and putting speed much better."
Lily Bojanski led the Lady Knights by finishing eighth overall with an 89.
Teammate Angelee Rump shot a 113 while Tillie Fernau had a 116. Jocelyn Kumm (125) and Alyssa Frost (154) also competed.
"This was a loaded meet and it was great to see our girls continue to improve," Murman said. "Three of them shot personal bests today. ... Angelee and Tillie played well today, but they would be the first to tell you what they want to improve on for next time. They are hungry for better scores."
The Lady Knights compete Monday at the Blair Invitational.