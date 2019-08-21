Career
Meet, Name, Time, Year
Wisner, Todd Newbold 18:48, 1987
Bergan, Evan Stober 20:29, 2010
Yutan, Collin Alderson 20:07, 2012
Bennington, Evan Stober 18:10, 2010
Ft. Calhoun, Derek Melgoza 17:42, 2002
Pioneers Park, (Lincoln Lutheran/Conf. John Mullen 17:38, 2005
Time
Top 10 Overall
Rank, Name, Time, Course, Year
1, John Mullen, 17:38, Pioneers Park, 2004
2, Derek Melgoza, 17:42, Ft. Atkinson, 2002
3, Derek Melgoza, 17:46, Pioneers Park, 2002
4, James Neill, 17:47, Ft. Atkinson, 2003
5, James Neill, 17:48, Pioneers Park, 2003
6, Dre Vance, 17:51, Branched Oak (Districts), 2017
7, Dre Vance, 17:58, Kearney CC (State Meet), 2018
8, Evan Stober, 18:01, Ft. Atkinson, 2009
9, Evan Stober, 18:04, Pioneers Park, 2009
10, Evan Stober, 18:08, Pioneers Park, 2010
State
Medalists
Place, Name, Year
2nd, Brad Ortmeier, 1981
3rd, Pat Poehling, 1980
5th, Pat Poehling, 1979
6th, Brad Ortmeier, 1980
9th, Derek Melgoza, 2002
9th, James Neill, 2003
12th, Marv Renter, 1978
14th, Dre Vance, 2018
15th, Brad Ortmeier, 1979
Districts
Medalists
Name, place, year
Pat Poehling, 1st, 1980
Brad Ortmeier, 2nd, 1981
John Villwok, 2nd, 1986
Pat Poehling, 3rd, 1979
Dre Vance, 3rd, 2018
Brad Ortmeier, 4th, 1979
Derek Melgoza, 4th, 2002
James Neill, 4th, 2003
Evan Stober, 4th, 2008
Greg Fernholz, 5th, 1972
Marv Renter, 5th, 1977
Brad Ortmeier, 5th, 1980
Greg Baumhover, 5th, 1982
Rick Swanson, 5th, 1983
Jim Villwok, 5th, 1985
Matt Wewel, 6th, 1975
Pat Poehling, 6th, 1978
Paul Heineman, 6th, 1986
Evan Stober, 6th, 2010
Dre Vance, 6th, 2017
Marv Renter, 7th, 1978
Greg Baumhover, 7th, 1980
Paul Heineman, 7th, 1985
Todd Newbold, 7th, 1986
Jeff Dale, 7th, 1989
Austin Dam, 7th, 2010
Ken Korth, 8th, 1980
Jim Tichota, 8th, 1985
Jason Bruckner, 8th, 1988
Evan Stober, 8th, 2009
Greg Baumhover, 9th, 1981
Jim Villwok, 9th, 1986
Brett Cooper, 9th, 2003
Pat McMullen, 10th, 1976
Collin Aderson, 10th, 2013
Ken Korth, 10th, 1981
Jim Tichota, 10th, 1984
Jim Villwok, 10th, 1987
John Mullen, 10th, 2004
Austin Dam, 10th, 2011
Brett Cooper, 11th, 2004
Cody Cheshier, 12th, 2005
John Mullen, 13th, 2005
Conference