Career

Course

Meet, Name, Time, Year

Wisner, Todd Newbold 18:48, 1987

Bergan, Evan Stober 20:29, 2010

Yutan, Collin Alderson 20:07, 2012

Bennington, Evan Stober 18:10, 2010

Ft. Calhoun, Derek Melgoza 17:42, 2002

Pioneers Park, (Lincoln Lutheran/Conf. John Mullen 17:38, 2005

Time

Top 10 Overall

Rank, Name, Time, Course, Year

1, John Mullen, 17:38, Pioneers Park, 2004

2, Derek Melgoza, 17:42, Ft. Atkinson, 2002

3, Derek Melgoza, 17:46, Pioneers Park, 2002

4, James Neill, 17:47, Ft. Atkinson, 2003

5, James Neill, 17:48, Pioneers Park, 2003

6, Dre Vance, 17:51, Branched Oak (Districts), 2017

7, Dre Vance, 17:58, Kearney CC (State Meet), 2018

8, Evan Stober, 18:01, Ft. Atkinson, 2009

9, Evan Stober, 18:04, Pioneers Park, 2009

10, Evan Stober, 18:08, Pioneers Park, 2010

State

Medalists

Place, Name, Year

2nd, Brad Ortmeier, 1981

3rd, Pat Poehling, 1980

5th, Pat Poehling, 1979

6th, Brad Ortmeier, 1980

9th, Derek Melgoza, 2002

9th, James Neill, 2003

12th, Marv Renter, 1978

14th, Dre Vance, 2018

15th, Brad Ortmeier, 1979

Districts

Medalists

Name, place, year

Pat Poehling, 1st, 1980

Brad Ortmeier, 2nd, 1981

John Villwok, 2nd, 1986

Pat Poehling, 3rd, 1979

Dre Vance, 3rd, 2018

Brad Ortmeier, 4th, 1979

Derek Melgoza, 4th, 2002

James Neill, 4th, 2003

Evan Stober, 4th, 2008

Greg Fernholz, 5th, 1972

Marv Renter, 5th, 1977

Brad Ortmeier, 5th, 1980

Greg Baumhover, 5th, 1982

Rick Swanson, 5th, 1983

Jim Villwok, 5th, 1985

Matt Wewel, 6th, 1975

Pat Poehling, 6th, 1978

Paul Heineman, 6th, 1986

Evan Stober, 6th, 2010

Dre Vance, 6th, 2017

Marv Renter, 7th, 1978

Greg Baumhover, 7th, 1980

Paul Heineman, 7th, 1985

Todd Newbold, 7th, 1986

Jeff Dale, 7th, 1989

Austin Dam, 7th, 2010

Ken Korth, 8th, 1980

Jim Tichota, 8th, 1985

Jason Bruckner, 8th, 1988

Evan Stober, 8th, 2009

Greg Baumhover, 9th, 1981

Jim Villwok, 9th, 1986

Brett Cooper, 9th, 2003

Pat McMullen, 10th, 1976

Collin Aderson, 10th, 2013

Ken Korth, 10th, 1981

Jim Tichota, 10th, 1984

Jim Villwok, 10th, 1987

John Mullen, 10th, 2004

Austin Dam, 10th, 2011

Brett Cooper, 11th, 2004

Cody Cheshier, 12th, 2005

John Mullen, 13th, 2005

Conference

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments