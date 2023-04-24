After pushing back the series by a day to Sunday afternoon, (RV) Midland University hosted Briar Cliff University in its home finale at Christensen Field. The Chargers spoiled the Warriors’ Senior Day taking both games, 3-2 and 8-3.

The two losses drop Midland to 27-10 on the season overall and to 12-4 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC). Briar Cliff’s record bumps up to 12-4 in the GPAC and 30-10 overall.

Briar Cliff 3, Midland 2The Chargers were able to manufacture a run in the top of the first as they led off with a single and then got the runner over to third following a pair of wild pitches. With two outs, a single to left brought in the game’s first score.

In the bottom of the second, Carly Pfitzer led off the inning with a solo home run over the left field wall, tying the game at 1-1.

Briar Cliff produced a pair of runs during a two-out rally in the top of the fourth to open up a 3-1 lead.

Midland was held in check until Pfitzer came back up to the plate in the sixth. Once again, she was able to send the ball over the fence for a home run but it was only a solo shot, pulling the Warriors within one.

Briar Cliff was able to seal the win in the seventh as they worked a pair of flyouts in front of a strikeout to end game one.

Briar Cliff 8, Midland 3Briar Cliff’s bats stayed hot as they struck for 16 hits in the second game of the day. They got three of those hits in the first as they jumped out to a 1-0 lead.

In the home half of the inning, Emily Prai led off with a walk and then moved up to second, and then third, after a pair of wild pitches. With first base open, the Chargers intentionally walked Pfitzer with two outs. A third wild pitch gave Aliyah Rincon a free pass with ball four. That throw went bouncing around the backstop enough that Prai was able to sprint home to tie the game, 1-1.

The Chargers took the lead on the scoreboard back in the second as they turned a lead-off single into a run with a single through the right side. Their lead would grow in the fifth as they strung together two singles and a double to score two runs.

Midland worked one run across during the bottom of the fifth. Keira Painter reached on a one-out walk and then Pfitzer joined her with an intentional walk once more. With two outs, Rincon singled to score Painter and then ended up as second after the throw.

Briar Cliff earned a pair of runs in the 6th and two more in the 7th. They did so with seven singles to go along with an error by Midland.

Down their final at-bat, the Warriors were able to get a run home as Amanda Schmaderer singled to left, driving in Roni Foote who started the inning with a single. Midland was able to work the bases loaded but the final out was recorded via a strikeout to end the threat.

Midland (27-10, 12-4 GPAC) will look to rebound from its setbacks this week, starting with a road to face Morningside (26-9, 11-3 GPAC) on Tuesday. Game one of the GPAC doubleheader is slated for a 3 p.m. start at the Jensen Softball Complex in Sioux City, Iowa.