MAULING: Authorities searched Monday for a grizzly bear that attacked and killed a woman on a trail west of Yellowstone National Park near the Montana-Idaho border. The woman appears to have been jogging when she was fatally mauled.

MERCENARIES: Thousands of Russia-linked Wagner group mercenaries have arrived in Belarus since the group's short-lived rebellion, a military monitoring group said Monday, after Wagner forces were welcomed into the country following a failed revolt.

BOMBING: A suicide bomber on Monday targeted a military training academy in Somalia, killing 25 soldiers in the capital of Mogadishu, a senior army officer said. Al-Qaida affiliate Al Shabab claimed responsibility.

MONSOONS: Landslides triggered by torrential rains blocked several key roads in northern Pakistan, stranding tourists and disrupting traffic, officials said Monday, as the death toll from weather-related incidents in the past month rose to at least 133.

CAPSIZED: An overloaded passenger boat capsized Monday off Indonesia's Sulawesi island, killing 15 people, rescuers said Monday; 33 other passengers survived.

K-9 PROBE: An investigation has been launched into why an Ohio officer allowed his police dog to attack a Black truck driver who was surrendering with his hands raised on July 4, despite State Highway Patrol troopers urging the officer to hold the dog back, according to new details reported Monday.

— Associated Press