ENERGY: The Energy Department announced Friday it is awarding up to $1.2 billion to two projects to directly remove carbon dioxide from the air in what officials are calling the largest investment in "engineered carbon removal" in history. The process is known as direct air capture.

SEMIAUTOMATIC WEAPONS: In a 4-3 decision Friday, the Illinois Supreme Court upheld the state's ban on the sale or possession of the type of semiautomatic weapons used in hundreds of mass killings nationally.

ECUADOR: Ecuador will hold six Colombian men for at least a month as the country probes their involvement in the slaying of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio, whose life's work was fighting crime and corruption, the national prosecutor's office said Friday.

BOSNIA: A man in Bosnia shot and killed his ex-wife while streaming the slaying live on Instagram and then killed two other people while on the run before killing himself Friday, according to police and media reports.

BANGKOK: Floods triggered by heavy monsoon rains in Myanmar have killed five people and displaced about 60,000 since mid-July, an official said Friday. The director of the ministry of social welfare, relief and resettlement said four children were among the dead.

TAIWAN: China has detained a worker from a military industrial group on suspicion of spying for the CIA, national security authorities said Friday. The 52-year-old suspect had been sent to Italy to study by his employer. There, he met "an official with the U.S. embassy," who turned out to be a CIA agent, officials said.

