WILDFIRES: A raging wildfire tore through the heart of Maui on Wednesday, destroying homes and businesses in a historic tourist town and forcing panicked residents to jump into the ocean to flee the flames as crews battled multiple blazes.

FEINSTEIN FALLS: U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, at 90 the oldest member of Congress, fell in her San Francisco home and went to a hospital for a short time, but all of her scans were clear, her office said Wednesday.

SHOOTING: A Utah resident accused of making threats referencing a "presidential assassination" against President Joe Biden was shot and killed by FBI agents trying to serve a warrant hours before the president was expected to land in the state Wednesday, authorities said.

TROPICAL STORM: Rains and winds were growing Wednesday in southern South Korea as a tropical storm named Khanun drew closer to the Korean Peninsula, where it was forecast to slam into major urban areas Thursday.

DIRE CONDITIONS: Deposed Niger President Mohamed Bazoum is running out of food and under increasingly dire conditions two weeks after he was ousted in a military coup and put under house arrest, an adviser said Wednesday.

CAPSIZED: Forty-one people are believed dead after a boat carrying migrants capsized off Tunisia in rough seas, the Italian Red Cross and rescue groups reported, citing four survivors who were rescued Wednesday.