Madison Schuler of Hooper has been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 term at Bryan College of Health Sciences.

The dean’s list is composed of students who were taking 12 credit hours or more and received a 3.5 GPA or higher.

Madison, a junior majoring in nursing, is the daughter of Mike Schuler of Hooper and Julie Schuler of Fremont.

