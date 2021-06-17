Buddy
Four individuals who died Thursday following a head-on collision with a semitrailer truck have been identified by the Nebraska State Patrol.
Teacher had students bind girl in sheet and push her down steps while videotaping it, parents allege in lawsuit
The stunt was apparently part of an assignment to reenact a scene from Shakespeare, an attorney said, and the teacher told students they would fail if they didn’t participate. The girl has a brain injury.
Heidi Lykens-Huisman always wanted to be a mother.
At approximately 12:40 a.m., June 14, Heather M. Facklam, 38, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct and disturbing the pe…
Fremonter faces DUI charge
If you happened to pass by the intersection of 16th and Hancock streets on Thursday afternoon, you may have caught a glimpse of Fremont’s next…
For years, Cindy Nielsen raced to give children a love for science.
With the Fremont Dairy Queen almost ready for business, owner Charlie Pleskac said he’s excited to show the public the investment he’s not onl…
Burglary reported on Bell Street
Read through real estate transfers recently processed in Dodge County.