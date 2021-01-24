Business learned to adapt during pandemic

The holiday fell on a Taco Tuesday.

“It started slow and then gradually picked and between about 4:45 and 5:30,” she said.

The restaurant had phone call orders and then about 150 online orders between 4:45 and 5:30 p.m.

They had to shut off the online system after that time.

“It was too much for us,” she said. “It takes more work packing up an order to go than just making it and bringing it out to the table. You have to double check everything and label it and pack it up.”

They had to decline some orders.

“We did the best we could with the staff we had,” she said. “We had three cooks and four people trying to help the guests and make all of the alcoholic beverages and two people trying to pack the orders. It was overwhelming.”

Guests waited a while to get their food.

“We finally finished the last order at around 9:30,” she said. “We fell on our faces there. From what I understand, most Mexican restaurants had the same problem, even in Omaha.”

Salguero calls it a “live-and learn situation.”