Business learned to adapt during pandemic

With food orders flying in online and over the phone, Cinco de Mayo was turning out to be a wild holiday for Elizabeth and Gonzalo Salguero.
The Salgueros had taken over La Hacienda restaurant in Fremont in 2016. They remodeled the restaurant, developed a new menu and worked to build business.
Like other restaurant owners, they saw a decrease in numbers of customers when the COVID-19 pandemic began sweeping across the nation in March 2020.
They’d need to adapt — implementing online orders — amid pandemic fears, staff shortages and rising costs. A little creativity mixed with perseverance has been paying off, but it’s been a learning process, especially after one crazy busy day in May.
The local restaurant is just one of various Fremont businesses learning to navigate the uncharted waters of a pandemic that has spread around the world.
Tara Lea, executive director of the Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce, has been pleased to see how resourceful businesses have been.
“It has been truly amazing to watch our local businesses re-invent themselves throughout the past nine months,” Lea said. “From new carryout menu options to personal shopper opportunities, our local business owners really stepped up to the plate and found ways to think outside the box.”
March, April and May 2020 were the slowest months at La Hacienda as people across the nation grappled with the unknown.
“We closed for three days when the news first broke,” Salguero said.
The Salgueros determined how much money they’d need to make per day to stay in business and went to a carryout versus dine-in format for a while.
“Business was better than we expected,” she said. “It’s all about adapting.”
They still faced challenges.
“We lost all of our employees, because they were too afraid to come to work,” she said. “We were down to just me and my husband and his two brothers. About three weeks, it was just us.”
The Salgueros would pay more so staff would return. And they did slowly.
Salguero is grateful for that.
Carryout services provided other challenges.
“We went from maybe 15 carryout orders on a normal day before the pandemic to some days when there were 200 orders,” she said. “It’s fantastic, but we fell on our faces a few times.”
Going to a strictly carryout format was a whole new process.
They had to make sure all the food was packed and names written on boxes. They ordered different sizes of cups they normally didn’t have and more to-go containers.
They went from a case of 200 boxes of the white carryout containers per week to four to five cases. Costs for gloves increased and they needed to wear masks.
Costs of ingredients increased as well.
“Our beef prices increased to almost 400 percent, but we didn’t want to skimp on the quality so we kept with that same meat instead of looking for a cheaper kind,” she said.
Food ordering came with challenges, too.
People would call and place orders, then pick up their food.
But the restaurant only had one phone line.
Callers assumed the Salgueros were leaving the phone off the hook — which they weren’t.
The Salgueros adapted again.
They began using ChowNow, an online food ordering platform that connects customers and local restaurants.
Customers can go to the restaurant’s website, Facebook page or the ChowNow app and place an order. They have an option of pickup or delivery, the latter of which is via Door Dash.
The Salgueros began using ChowNow just a few days before the Cinco de Mayo holiday on May 5 — the restaurant’s busiest day of the year.
“We understood the system as much as we could at that time,” she said. “We figured it would be slow this year, because it was just carryout. It ended up being our busiest Cinco de Mayo.”
The holiday fell on a Taco Tuesday.
“It started slow and then gradually picked and between about 4:45 and 5:30,” she said.
The restaurant had phone call orders and then about 150 online orders between 4:45 and 5:30 p.m.
They had to shut off the online system after that time.
“It was too much for us,” she said. “It takes more work packing up an order to go than just making it and bringing it out to the table. You have to double check everything and label it and pack it up.”
They had to decline some orders.
“We did the best we could with the staff we had,” she said. “We had three cooks and four people trying to help the guests and make all of the alcoholic beverages and two people trying to pack the orders. It was overwhelming.”
Guests waited a while to get their food.
“We finally finished the last order at around 9:30,” she said. “We fell on our faces there. From what I understand, most Mexican restaurants had the same problem, even in Omaha.”
Salguero calls it a “live-and learn situation.”
“If this were to happen again, we’d know more of what to do,” she said. “We understand the system more. It probably would have been helpful if we’d had the system for longer than half a week before the holiday.”
But they’d continue to adapt.
“The last few months have been busier than we have in the past for this time of year,” she said. “I’m so grateful for the community supporting us, because without them we wouldn’t be here right now.”
Salguero said the restaurant offers a Family Taco Pack with 12 tacos, rice and beans, chips and salsa that serves about four to six people for about $25.
“That took off — big time,” she said. “We started that at the beginning of April and we still offer it now.”
They’re maintaining the online ordering, Door Dash delivery and Family Taco Pack.
Last summer, the restaurant began offering a dine-in option for customers, maintaining a 50 percent capacity.
Employees wear masks.
“We’re always sanitizing, always cleaning,” she said.
Salguero said she and her spouse have tried to improve the business each year since they took over the restaurant. They came out with new menus in November and have a few new burritos.
“It’s been a journey,” Salguero said of 2020. “I’m glad that year’s over.”
They appreciate the business.