- Hy-Vee Inc. has announced a fundraising effort to benefit the American Red Cross of Nebraska and Southwest Iowa as they respond to historic flooding across the region. Customers at all Nebraska and Council Bluffs, Iowa, Hy-Vee stores can donate any amount at the register or customer service counter to help with flood relief efforts. Hy-Vee will then match customer donations, up to $50,000, to help local communities devastated by flooding in Nebraska and Iowa. Funds will go directly to the American Red Cross of Nebraska and Southwest Iowa. Customers who are unable to visit one of the stores to make an in-person donation also can donate online at https://www.redcross.org/local/nebraska.html.
- Baker’s is accepting donations to support disaster relief with the American Red Cross, now through March 30 at all locations in Fremont, Omaha and Bellevue. Customers may make a donation at the register or ask their cashier to round up their grocery order to share a contribution with those in need.