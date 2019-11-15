The Nebraska Corn Growers Association (NeCGA) has announced that applications for the next class of the PRIME Program are now available.
The PRIME Program is a continuing education opportunity for younger or newer producers who are interested in learning more about agronomic, business, innovations and marketing within their operations. Over the course of a year, participants will come together for three seminars to learn and discuss new ideas that can be incorporated into their own operations.
The first session will be Feb. 17-18, where participants will have the opportunity to attend a one-day trade school in conjunction with the other corn states and the U.S. Grains Council. The summer session dates will be determined by participants’ schedules and will feature a Nebraska Agriculture Tour.
The final session will be in conjunction with the Nebraska Corn Growers Association annual meeting. Applications for the PRIME Program can be found at necga.org. The applications are due by Jan. 17, 2020. All costs to participate in the program are covered for those that are three-year members of the association. If applicants are not members, the fee is $190 (the cost of a three-year membership).
The PRIME Program is made possible with funding from presenting partners, Northwestern Mutual and Farm Credit Services, along with the Nebraska Corn Board. For more information about the PRIME Program, visit necga.org.