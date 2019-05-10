The Nebraska Cattlewomen have announced the 2019 Nebraska Beef Ambassador Contest that will be held at 1 p.m. June 4th at the River's Edge Convention Center in Columbus.
The Nebraska Beef Ambassador Program provides an opportunity for youth, ages 14-24, to become spokespersons and future leaders for the beef industry. The two divisions, senior and collegiate, will be judged upon three different areas of the industry consisting of a mock consumer promotional event, mock media interview and an issues response.
Place holders will receive a cash prize while the winners, in addition to a cash prize, will take home a custom belt buckle. The Nebraska Cattlemen's Foundation will be providing a scholarship to the winner of the collegiate division.
The application deadline is set for May 31. Contact the Nebraska Cattlewomen at ncw@necattlemen.org or call 402-450-0223 for a complete set of rules and to register.