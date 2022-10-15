Bacon promoted to First State Bank & Trust Market President

First State Bank & Trust Co., the parent company of Two Rivers Bank, a full-service commercial and retail bank serving Dodge and Washington Counties, has announced the promotion of Joel Bacon to Market President for the Washington County area.

In his new role, Bacon will lead the agricultural and commercial banking efforts as well as take on strategic initiatives and branch leadership.

Bacon joined Two Rivers Bank in 2016 as the Vice President, Agricultural Lending and has over 15 years of banking experience. He has been responsible for all agricultural lending in both the Arlington and Blair markets. His extensive credit knowledge will continue to benefit the bank and clients.

“With my upcoming retirement, I feel confident that this promotion will allow Joel to use his talent and experience to lead and grow the bank. Joel has played an instrumental role in the bank and the community,” said Randy Lock, current Market President.

“Joel’s solid banking background paired with his experience growing customer relationships and providing guidance through the lending process has been a contributor when it comes to the growth of Two Rivers Bank and First State Bank & Trust,” said Chuck Johannsen, President/CEO of First State Bank & Trust Co. “I am confident that Joel will do an excellent job in providing leadership continuity. We’re excited about the future of our footprint in the Washington County area.”

Bacon is a graduate of the Leadership Washington County and Leadership Burt County programs and has served on the LB840 Advisory Committee as well as the Board of Directors for the Washington County Community Foundation, the Blair Cubs, and the Blair Youth Sports Organization. He has served as a board member or member of various other youth sports organizations in Blair. He graduated from Doane University with a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration with concentrations in Marketing and Management. Bacon and his wife, Ashley, reside in Blair with their four children.