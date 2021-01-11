Beneficial Landscapes: Improving soil – even in the dead of winter

For gardeners who think about spring planting all year long, there are a few chores that can be done in any season. You may never have done (and may not want to undertake) a soil test, and you may see it as beyond your scope—especially if you’ve looked at laboratory soil test results, which tend to be quite complex. But if areas of your landscape are continually struggling, it might be worth a rudimentary check.

We get lots of questions about soil testing and our recommendation is to keep it simple. Professional soil tests are great for maximizing crop yields but aren’t usually necessary in home landscapes. In most gardens, the main concerns are organic matter, salt and acidity. Even mid-winter, you can do a simple soil test and you can add things to your soil even now that will improve it for spring planting.

To check for acidity, you can do a home soil test using litmus paper strips from the fish tank supply areas of pet stores. To test it, make a slurry of soil from areas where plants seem to be struggling and follow the directions that come with the litmus paper. If it reveals problems, you can use soil amendments from a garden center to reduce acidity or plan to select plants that can handle higher levels of acidity, like viburnums, iris and dogwood.

