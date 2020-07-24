Boards of directors sign definitive agreement

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Boards of Directors for Frontier Cooperative and Farmers Union Cooperative Association of Cedar Bluffs unanimously voted to sign a definitive agreement this week.

Signing the definitive agreement means the boards approved moving forward with final due diligence and a member vote by the Farmers Union Cooperative Association patrons to unify the two cooperatives. This decision came after completing due diligence during which the companies evaluated the benefits and risks of this unification.

“I am excited about this opportunity for Farmers Union Co-op Association,” said Frank Vech, board chair for Farmers Union Cooperative Association. “This unification will allow us to continue to grow, compete and succeed in Nebraska.”

During the due diligence, the boards identified specific benefits for both members and employees that demonstrated the suitability of moving forward with this unification at this time. The benefits identified include strengthening member service to continue investing in technology, talent, assets and programs; the ability to compete and grow more effectively over a greater combined area, capacity and capability; and the ability to strategically position the company for the future.