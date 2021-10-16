Trying to deal with an ornery cow during the 2020 Butler County Fair while barely 5 feet tall and only a fraction of a breeding heifer’s weight might have seemed like an issue to some, but Hannah Heinrich was unphased.

Then again, she is the oldest of six children, so tussling with a grumpy heifer might not be too far-fetched for her.

Hannah, 13, attends school at Scotus Central Catholic in Columbus, but she has participated in 4-H at the Butler County Fair for the last four years. Her family lives in Butler County on an acreage a few miles south of Columbus and the Platte River.

2021 was Hannah’s fourth year doing 4-H in Butler County, but her fifth year overall. She got her start in 2017 showing poultry for 4-H in Dodge County, where her grandparents live.

As is often the case, Hannah’s 4-H involvement is something of a family legacy.

“The Dodge County Fair was where my mom went when she was a kid, where she showed cattle as a kid,” Hannah said.

Lynn Heinrich, Hannah’s mom, grew up near North Bend while her husband, Jeff, is from Paxton.

“We met at the University of Nebraska in Lincoln ... but we’re both small town, farm kids,” Lynn said. “We just knew we wanted to raise our family in rural Nebraska.”

And 4-H is an important part of that upbringing.

Hannah made her debut at the Butler County Fair in 2018 with a bucket calf and showed another bucket calf in 2019.

“And then I’ve shown breeding heifers ever since,” Hannah said.

Hannah showed her first heifer — the ornery one — at the 2020 Butler County Fair.

She brought another breeding heifer to the fair this year. She gets her cattle from a farmer near Rising City.

“They come and live with us for the summer and then after the fair we send them back and they become breeding heifers for him,” Hannah said.

Hannah left the Butler County Fair as the beef showmanship reserve champion of her division in 2020 and 2021, and received a purple ribbon for her breeding heifer this year.

It wasn’t all sunshine and rainbows, though.

“This year was a little bit more difficult,” Hannah said. “The heifer I was supposed to show did not quite work out. She was kind of mean to me. I had to switch heifers and I didn’t have very much time. I had like three weeks.”

Hannah said she and her dad went out early every morning to get the new heifer acclimated.

“We had to halter break her, tie her on, give her water,” Hannah said. “There was some hard work in those three weeks before the fair.”

Hannah added that she is conscious of the example she must set for her younger brothers and sisters, especially as they begin to do 4-H.

“It definitely takes leadership,” Hannah said. “I’m the one who has to set the example for hard work and being responsible.”

Luckily, Hannah said, learning how to lead is part of 4-H.

“The older leaders have definitely helped me by inspiring and encouraging and teaching me,” Hannah said.

Of course, her experience with wrangling her five younger siblings probably hasn’t hurt her leadership skills, either. But, Hannah said, paying it forward by helping them is also part of 4-H.

“We could not do it without her,” Lynn said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0