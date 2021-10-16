Corry Bouc and Esther Rathjen have been friends since the sixth grade and they’ve shared a passion for horses — and 4-H — almost as long.

Rathjen and Bouc, both of whom grew up and still live in Butler County, have stayed involved in their childhood 4-H horse club, the Saddle & Surrey Plainsmen.

Bouc was raised on a farm and her family owned horses, so she grew up riding.

“I’ve had horses all my life,” Bouc said.

There’s an argument to be made that Bouc carried the bug that bit Rathjen. Rathjen also lived on a farm growing up, but her family didn’t keep horses — at first, anyway.

“I begged and begged and begged for a horse until I was 13, when pretty much my parents caved and finally bought me a horse,” Rathjen said. “They get kind of tired of you not being at home because you’re always at your best friend’s house, who has lots and lots of horses.”

Rathjen lives on the family farm where she grew up, but now she owns a lot of her own horses.

“One rapidly turns into two and then morphs to four and pretty soon you count on your fingers and toes. … I actually have two behind me right now,” Rathjen said over the phone, headed to the vet for health certificates before a competition.

“I pretty much ride for pleasure myself, but our 16-year-old — we’re all over the place with her,” Rathjen said.

Rathjen said her two sons couldn’t care less about horses, but her daughter loves them the same way she does.

Rathjen may not compete anymore, but she did for several years.

“At about the age of 14, I started showing in local 4-H shows and a couple breed shows here and there,” Rathjen.

As children, Rathjen and Bouc were members of the Saddle & Surrey Plainsmen 4-H club, founded many years ago by members of a now-defunct adult horse club with the same name.

While adult club is gone, the 4-H club remains, now led by Rathjen and Bouc.

These days, Rathjen said, the 4-H club is small with about eight active members.

“It’s hard to keep horses. It’s time-consuming,” Rathjen said. “A lot of kids want to be involved with horses, but don’t have the space.”

Some of the kids take part in a lease program that allows 4-H members to ride privately owned horses.

Rathjen added that Bouc has, in the past, leased horses to kids in town who can’t have their own for whatever reason.

Bouc said she started doing that about two decades ago.

On top of the 20 or so horses Bouc owns personally, she keeps about five horses for her program. Bouc teaches kids how to work with them and in exchange, each kid must show for 4-H and is partially responsible for their horse’s care.

The same goes for all of the Saddle & Surrey Plainsmen 4-H’ers.

“We have always had those kids be responsible for coming out several times a week. They have to ride so many hours and come out and help do chores and vaccinations and deworming,” Rathjen said.

They are often present when the farrier comes, Bouc added, and each kid helps pick out hooves.

“The whole process of caring for a horse is really educational,” Bouc said.

Bouc said many of the skills they learn are applicable to all aspects of life. Bouc remembers one girl who started out being very timid and blossomed as she learned to care for her horse.

“She had no confidence. She was maybe 11 when she started and she was with me until she was 18,” Bouc said. “Her balance was not the best, but the horse taught her. We don’t just teach you to ride, you learn to live, how to hold your head up.”

