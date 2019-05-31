Central Valley Ag (CVA) #WEARECVA Photo Contest will be accepting digitally submitted photos from June 3 until July 19.
The purpose of this contest is to positively promote agriculture in all types and stages of various operations. The most liked photo on Central Valley Ag’s Facebook page will be awarded a $100 cash gift card. A panel of judges will select a second photo based on quality and creativity. This photo will also be awarded a $100 cash gift card.
Both winners will have their photos placed in various print and online publications, including: Central Valley Ag Website, social media, brochures, and other promotional materials.
CVA encourages all customers, employees and community members to enter the contest by uploading photos to the website: www.cvacoop.com/wearecva.
Subject material of photos may include anything agriculturally related including but not limited to harvest, planting, ranching, forage, agribusiness, agricultural communications, wildlife, energy, and family life in agriculture.
Once uploaded, photos will be placed in the, “#WEARECVA Photo Contest” album on the Central Valley Ag Facebook page. Upon July 19, the photo with the most points will be selected as People’s Choice Award. Additionally, judges will review all photos to select the winning photo.
CVA encourages all to participate in the #WEARECVA Photo Contest. Submit your photos at www.cvacoop.com/wearecva.