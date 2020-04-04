Central Valley Ag, Farmers Ranchers Cooperative announce merger

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Farmers Ranchers Cooperative (Farmers Ranchers) membership voted to approve unification with Central Valley Ag (CVA).

After a series of informational meetings, accounting firm Gardiner + Company certified the owners of Farmers Ranchers approved the merger with CVA by a majority of 88%. The unified cooperative will retain the Central Valley Ag name and be headquartered in York, Nebraska, with Carl Dickinson serving as President/CEO.

Initial merger discussions between the cooperatives began in January 2020, with the respective boards individually approving the merger in February after a successful merger study was reviewed. Farmer Ranchers voting took place by mail in ballot and the final tally of votes was completed April 1.

Farmers Ranchers and CVA will officially unite into one cooperative June 1, 2020.

Central Valley Ag is a farmer-owned cooperative headquartered in York. CVA has locations in Iowa, Kansas, and Nebraska.

