Central Valley Ag launches new website

Central Valley Ag (CVA) has announced the launch of its newly designed website. The website update, which launched July 1, was created to improve customer usability and be in-step with the CVA mission of delivering value and enhancing the service CVA personnel provides to customers.

New features include a quicker and easier way to find local representatives and location contact information by prepopulating based on the users geo-location. You will also be able to set your home location to receive cash bids in your area, which can be accessed all from the homepage.

CVA has incorporated a “Knowledge Center” that directs the user to podcasts, articles, and videos produced by CVA. The Knowledge Center encourages users to use filters to find materials that are of interest to them. This site also provides compatibility with all browsers and mobile devices with a higher loading speed.

View the new website at cvacoop.com from a desktop or mobile device.