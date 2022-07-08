 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Central Valley Ag launches new website

  • 0
Central Valley Ag website

Central Valley Ag launched a new website on July 1.

 Courtesy

Central Valley Ag (CVA) has announced the launch of its newly designed website. The website update, which launched July 1, was created to improve customer usability and be in-step with the CVA mission of delivering value and enhancing the service CVA personnel provides to customers.

New features include a quicker and easier way to find local representatives and location contact information by prepopulating based on the users geo-location. You will also be able to set your home location to receive cash bids in your area, which can be accessed all from the homepage.

CVA has incorporated a “Knowledge Center” that directs the user to podcasts, articles, and videos produced by CVA. The Knowledge Center encourages users to use filters to find materials that are of interest to them. This site also provides compatibility with all browsers and mobile devices with a higher loading speed.

View the new website at cvacoop.com from a desktop or mobile device.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

US Jobs Number Tops Estimates

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News