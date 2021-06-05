Central Valley Ag launches photo contest

Central Valley Ag (CVA) cooperative has launched its annual CVA Photo Contest for 2021.

The CVA Photo Contest is accepting photo entries June 7 through July 7, 2021. The photo contest is designed to highlight all dimensions of agriculture using authentic images taken by CVA patrons, customers, employees, professionals, and community members.

Photos may incorporate but are not limited to subjects such as harvest, livestock, planting, equipment, agribusiness, cooperative, and family life in agriculture.

One winner will be selected from each of the three categories by an internal panel of judges and awarded $50 cash gift cards. One People’s Choice Award winner will also be recognized and awarded a $50 cash gift card. Winners will receive special placement in select print and online publications, including: CVA website, social media, brochures, postcards and other materials.

Once submitted, photos will be placed in the “CVA Photo Contest” Album on the Central Valley Ag Facebook page. The People’s Choice award will be given to the single most photo that is liked, shared and commented on Facebook.