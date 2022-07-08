Central Valley Ag launches photo contest

Central Valley Ag (CVA) cooperative is asking the public to share their story by entering CVA’s annual photo contest.

The contest is accepting photo entries now until Aug. 5. The purpose of this contest is to give everyone the opportunity to highlight agriculture through authentic images. Photos can be entered by CVA member-owners, employees, professionals, and area community members.

Photos can be entered into three categories: Beauty in Agriculture, Generations on the Farm, and Cooperative Spirit. Photos can exhibit harvest, livestock, planting, equipment, life on the farm, and more. There is no shortage of topics to showcase in the agriculture industry.

There will be one winner selected from each category by an internal panel of judges. Each winner will be awarded a $100 cash gift card, as well as another $100 gift card awarded to one People’s Choice Award winner. In addition to these monetary awards, winners will receive special placement in CVA’s print and online publications: CVA website, social media, brochures, postcards, and other promotional materials.

Once submitted, photos will be placed in the “CVA Photo Contest” album on the Central Valley Ag Facebook page. The photo that gets the most likes, shares, and comments on Facebook will be awarded the People’s Choice Award.

Entries must be entered through CVA’s website: www.cvacoop.com. There will be on-screen instructions to help guide the process of uploading. There is no restriction on the date or time the photo was taken. Individuals are limited to 10 entries each, and no hard copy submissions will be accepted.

For more information regarding the 2022 CVA Photo Contest, visit cvacoop.com.