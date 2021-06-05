Central Valley Ag to connect high-speed internet in several Nebraska towns

Central Valley Ag (CVA) recently announced that it is expanding access to broadband internet to residents of Duncan, Elgin, Humphrey, Monroe, Oakland, Petersburg, Platte Center, Randolph, St. Edward, Wakefield and West Point, and the surrounding communities in collaboration with internet service provider Nextlink, Land O’Lakes and Microsoft’s Airband Initiative.
Nextlink has installed high-speed broadband technology to CVA facilities, improving access to broadband connectivity throughout the area. This effort to improve internet connectivity has the potential to directly benefit residents in these rural areas who are currently unable to access adequate broadband service at their homes, businesses, or farming operations.
Not only is broadband increasingly critical to daily life, it also enables precision agriculture, increasing yields, improving productivity, and boosting profit potentials. Yet, according to the Federal Communications Commission, more than 14 million Americans do not have access to broadband, including nearly a quarter of Americans living in rural areas. Additionally, 60% of farmers say they lack the connectivity needed to run their business. This effort by CVA, Nextlink, Land O’Lakes, and Microsoft’s Airband Initiative aims to address these gaps.
“Rural America cannot be cut off from opportunity available throughout the rest of the United States,” said Vickie Robinson, general manager of Microsoft’s Airband Initiative. “By investing in partnerships like this, we can ensure rural communities get the connectivity they deserve to thrive in the 21st century economy.”
CVA is part of the Land O’Lakes member network helping to bridge the digital divide through awareness and advocacy through its American Connection Project, and Nextlink is a partner of Microsoft’s Airband Initiative, working to eliminate the rural broadband gap by partnering across the U.S. and throughout the globe to bring access to affordable connectivity. Plans are being made to bring service to additional communities in the CVA geography, including Hooper, Scribner, and Snyder.
Customers in or around the Nebraska towns of Duncan, Elgin, Humphrey, Monroe, Oakland, Petersburg, Platte Center, Randolph, St. Edward, Wakefield and West Point, who are interested in this new broadband connectivity, are encouraged to visit the website nextlinkinternet.com/lp/cva to learn more and register to determine if the service is available at their location.