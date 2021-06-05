Central Valley Ag to connect high-speed internet in several Nebraska towns

Central Valley Ag (CVA) recently announced that it is expanding access to broadband internet to residents of Duncan, Elgin, Humphrey, Monroe, Oakland, Petersburg, Platte Center, Randolph, St. Edward, Wakefield and West Point, and the surrounding communities in collaboration with internet service provider Nextlink, Land O’Lakes and Microsoft’s Airband Initiative.

Nextlink has installed high-speed broadband technology to CVA facilities, improving access to broadband connectivity throughout the area. This effort to improve internet connectivity has the potential to directly benefit residents in these rural areas who are currently unable to access adequate broadband service at their homes, businesses, or farming operations.

Not only is broadband increasingly critical to daily life, it also enables precision agriculture, increasing yields, improving productivity, and boosting profit potentials. Yet, according to the Federal Communications Commission, more than 14 million Americans do not have access to broadband, including nearly a quarter of Americans living in rural areas. Additionally, 60% of farmers say they lack the connectivity needed to run their business. This effort by CVA, Nextlink, Land O’Lakes, and Microsoft’s Airband Initiative aims to address these gaps.

