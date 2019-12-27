Central Valley Ag (CVA) has announced Jeremy Lee as senior vice president of grain.
He will be responsible for leading the grain division of CVA, focused on providing the best markets to local producers in the challenging grain marketing environment.
Lee comes to CVA from Mid-South AG of the Lawrence Group in Wilson, Arkansas, where he held the position of CFO/COO.
Central Valley Ag’s grain division has access to every major market west of the Mississippi, allowing them to provide competitive bids to patrons. Lee will lead the Grain Specialists at CVA. They are the frontline grain buyers for the company and help customers find the best way to sell their grain.
Lee holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration and financial management from the University of North Dakota. He started working at CVA in early December.