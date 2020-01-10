Josh Barry and Skye Sukstorf, directors of the Farmers Union Co-op Association headquartered in Cedar Bluffs, recently completed a four-phase educational program co-sponsored by the Nebraska Cooperative Council and CoBank. Each will receive a Certificate of Recognition acknowledging completion of the program.
The Director Certification Program is a unique educational program specifically designed to assist cooperative directors to more fully understand their ever-changing responsibilities. The program has been presented annually at various locations throughout Nebraska since its inception in 1978. More than 8,350 phases have been completed.
The program consists of four one-day courses designed to help participants become more effective cooperative directors. Some of the workshop topics include legal obligations of directors; cooperative principles and practices; using financial statements in making decisions; the benefits of long-range planning; capitalization of cooperatives; and a director’s role in establishing proper controls. Workshop segments are patterned to closely follow the growing responsibilities of cooperative directors.
The Nebraska Cooperative Council is the trade association for agricultural cooperatives. Over 96% of the agricultural cooperatives throughout Nebraska are members of the council.