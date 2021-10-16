Whether Theresa Shonka is talking about 4-H, the Schuyler/Colfax County Museum or her family, her bright smile, humor and effervescence remains the same.

Bouncing between the subjects, the longtime Schuyler resident loves to recall the history of the Schuyler and the 4-H program.

The latter — originally started in the 1940s — was created in part thanks to her grandfather, Milo Sr.

Two of the first kids ever to be in the group were her father, Milo F., and her uncle, Dean. The brothers started raising hogs for the club, winning several awards along the way.

Theresa knows quite a bit about the animals as she’s been a hog superintendent for approximately 30 years.

She initially started in that role because her kids were coming of age to begin showing hogs. After they moved on from the club, Theresa said she stayed on as she enjoyed watching the young ones raise their animals.

“I love watching these kids grow up and have that responsibility of growing up a hog,” she said. “We have a few kids where you can tell they put their all into it.”

Theresa said she and her brother, Paul, also showed pigs when she was younger, but didn’t come away with the awards as their father and uncle did before them.

“If we got a purple (ribbon), we were like, ‘This is cool!’” she said, with a laugh. “We were just there to learn something.”

She credited her father in getting her and Paul into 4-H. She said it taught them valuable life skills.

For example, they learned about financial responsibility as sometimes they would make money by raising hogs or they lost some money due to the cost of taking care of their animals, she said.

Theresa said she eventually deposited the money into a savings account and to this day she still has those funds.

She decided to pass down 4-H to her children as well, wanting to teach them the responsibilities she learned at their age.

“I wanted my kids to know about it. There’s more than just sports,” she said. “… (I wanted to) give them the responsibility of raising an animal.”

Paul Shonka, who has been a hog superintendent for 15 years, said he believes the club helps area kids get to know each other better.

“That’s what I think 4-H is all about,” he said. “… I think it’s important that 4-H continues on because it makes kids more united.”

Milo F., who started 4-H at 8-years-old, said he learned vital skills when he showed his hogs.

“It taught me not to be scared of people watching me or the object of that audience,” he said. “It makes you much braver to contend with Mr. Public out there, looking at you.”

He said although some of the details of 4-H are hazy as he’s gotten older, he has overall pleasant memories of his formative days.

“All I know is we were having fun going to the fair in Leigh and kicking up our heels and it was good to get ahead of Mom and Dad so they didn’t know what we were doing,” he said, which got a big laugh out of his family. “You grow up once, you’ve got to have fun.”

Theresa said the club has seen its numbers fluctuate throughout the years, seeing a decline in the 1980s before dissolving in '87.

“The members just weren’t there anymore,” she said.

But her son, Greg, hopes to reorganize the club next year.

“We’re going to keep the family thing going,” she said. “… He’s going to bring Four Leaf Clover back into the community, which I think is really cool.”

Greg said the group is going to be comprised of younger children initially. He added he believes the kids will develop important skills through the club.

“I think it gives them a good work ethic. It gives them the responsibility to get stuff done,” he said.

Greg did quite a bit through 4-H as well. He raised cattle, horses and hogs, as well as submitted woodworking and scrapbook projects.

“We’re big into it, I guess you could say,” he said. “To me, I was excited about it because at that time there weren’t cell phones. So when you go to the fair, you met people from Clarkson and Leigh that you didn’t know. To this day, many of them are in the area so you mingle with them.”

When the group reforms next year, it will coincide with the 75th anniversary of when the club was first created, Theresa said.

Although a 4-H club isn’t around in Schuyler today, the group continues strong in Theresa’s family as Paul has a grandson who is part of the club. They now have four generations participating in 4-H.

“I’m pretty proud of it,” Theresa said of her family’s involvement in the club.

Meanwhile, Theresa is the Schuyler/Colfax County Museum curator, a title she’s had for about two years. She said she reorganized the exhibits during the COVID-19 pandemic last year when the museum was closed.

She joked it was like “a tornado” in the building before she reorganized the displays.

“I moved some showcases,” Theresa said. “You would find something over here that should have been over there. … I wanted things to be displayed and not stuck in a box.”

