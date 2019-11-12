The Center for Enterprise at Northeast Community College will offer a course this month in West Point that will explore multiple technologies used to increase efficiency of in-season crop management.
Crop Scouting Technologies (AGRI 5145/19F & CRN #60419) meets Tuesday, Nov. 19, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., in the Donald E. Nielsen Career and Technical Education Center, 200 W. Washington St. Room 206, in West Point.
This course will look at best scouting practices to support site-specific management. Northeast Precision Agriculture Trainer Lonny Mitchell will explain the use of sensors to improve water and nitrogen management, pest management tools and a few scouting apps to help producers during the growing season.
As a result, attendees will gain an understanding of the benefits of using real-time sensing and aerial imagery for scouting, identify new tools used to increase scouting efficiencies and discover new mobile applications for plant and insect identification.
Cost of the class is $60. To register, call Northeast Community College in West Point at 402-372-2269.