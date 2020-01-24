USDA Farm Service Agency (FSA) Nebraska State Executive Director Nancy Johner reminds agricultural producers to sign up now for the Agriculture Risk Coverage (ARC) and Price Loss Coverage (PLC) programs. The deadline to choose between ARC or PLC and complete enrollment for the 2019 crop year is March 16, 2020.
“By making an appointment now, producers can beat the rush and get the process completed before focusing on spring planting,” Johner said. “Producers who complete the ARC and PLC election and enrollment process now, ahead of the deadline, will still have until March 16 to come back and make changes, if necessary.”
ARC and PLC provide financial protections to farmers from substantial drops in crop prices or revenues and are vital economic safety nets for most American farms.
To assist with the decision-making process, informational resources are available at www.fsa.usda.gov/arc-plc. Producers also can access www.fsa.usda.gov/ne where information under the “Spotlights” section includes a webinar that provides ARC and PLC information shared at recent public meetings held across Nebraska.
To schedule an appointment, contact your FSA county office by visiting farmers.gov/service-center-locator.