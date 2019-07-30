Karna Dam promotes the Dodge County Fair like a one-stop shop.
“You get it all,” she said, “your exercise, breakfast and a blessing — all in one shot.”
And that’s just on Sunday morning.
The annual fair starts today with a host of activities from animal shows and tractor pulls to a demo derby, concert, parade and barbecue — all in Scribner, about 20 miles northwest of Fremont.
Pre-entry numbers for exhibitors are looking good.
“Looks like the barns will be full,” said Dam, an extension educator for Dodge County. “It’s very interesting that we’ve had a shift in certain species. Our poultry numbers are down, but our rabbit numbers are making up for any shortage of poultry.”
As in past years, beef, swine, sheep and goat shows are part of the lineup as exhibitors work to win top honors.
The poultry show starts at 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 31 in the poultry and rabbit barn on the fairgrounds.
Hungry fair-goers might want to stop by the Fair Foundation barbecue from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday under the beer garden tent with proceeds going to capital improvements on the fairgrounds.
A wide array of entertainment will be offered to the public during the fair.
“The fair board has been working hard to provide good family entertainment again this year,” Dam said.
Evening entertainment — all in the west arena — includes:
Thursday
- — Tractor Pull, 7 p.m. in the west arena; cost is $10 per person. Children ages 10 and younger get in free as do all FFA and 4-H’ers, veterans and current military personnel.
Friday
- — Concert at 8 p.m., by the rock band, Hairball, which pays homage to bands such as Van Halen, KISS, Motley Crue, Queen, Journey, Aerosmith and others. The cost is $25 per person on the day of the show. Kids ages 10 and under get in free. The Dylan Bloom Band with play in the beer garden following the concert.
Saturday
- — Demolition Derby at 7 p.m. Admission is $10 per person. Children ages 10 and younger get in free. Tough Trucks will take place after the demo derby. The Francis Brothers will perform in the beer garden at 9 p.m.
Sunday
- — Classic and Out-of-Field Tractor Pull, which is free, starts at noon.
The carnival will operate on the fairgrounds from Thursday through Sunday.
Other entertainment is planned in the Exhibit Hall on the fairgrounds. It includes:
Thursday
- — Extension Educator Kathleen Cue will answer gardening questions, starting at 7 p.m. “If anyone would like to bring plant samples or their plant questions, she will answer them on stage,” Dam said.
Friday
- — The North Bend Community Band will play at 6:30 p.m. At 7:30 p.m., the Uehling Famous Follies and Drama Association (UFFDA) will provide comedy skits.
Saturday
- — Beer and wine tasting starts at 5 p.m. Then at 7 p.m., the 8CHO Brass Band from Wayne State College will perform.
On Sunday, the annual parade starts at 4:30 p.m. in downtown Scribner and ends on the fairgrounds with recognition of Pioneer Farm Families and the Good Neighbor Award at 6 p.m. in the Exhibit Hall.
At 6:30 p.m. Sunday, a free family show is planned featuring Gayle Becwar, a comedian and magician, in the Exhibit Hall.
Besides all this, the fair is offering that one-stop shop on Sunday.
Activities begin with a Purple Ribbon Run.
Check-in time is 7 a.m. Sunday in Mohr Auditorium with the run starting at 8 a.m.
The Dodge County 4-H Pancake Feed is set from 8:30-11:30 a.m. that day in the auditorium.
And the community church service begins at 10:30 a.m. Sunday in the auditorium — completing what Dam calls the exercise, breakfast and blessing that can be found at the fair.
Dam invites area residents to attend the fair.
“It’s a great community event,” Dam said. “It kind of draws people from — not only all of the Dodge County communities together — but other communities to one location where people can have an opportunity to spend time with old friends and make new friends.”