Nebraska start-up Dynamic Motion, founded by a Herman producer and entrepreneur, swept the Ag Tech Innovation Competition hosted by Farm Credit Services of America (FCSAmerica). Dynamic Motion took home the $20,000 grand prize and the $5,000 People’s Choice Award for a robot designed to improve the health and productivity of poultry.
Scott Niewohner, CEO and founder of Dynamic Motion, was among five competitors pitching start-up technology aimed at solving a challenge facing the agricultural industry. The event was held at the Nebraska Power Farming Show.
Niewohner and Tom Frederick, a mechanical engineer from Lincoln, have developed the “cake breaker” robot to break up bedding in a poultry barn.
“If it is ignored, bedding will turn into what the industry calls bedding cake. That is where moisture and manure build up, leading to ammonia, disease and lower production, which reduces the overall net income of a facility,” Niewohner said.
In addition, Niewohner and Frederick are developing computer vision to allow the robot to find and retrieve deceased birds. The two invite early adopter chicken farmers to contact them at dynamicmotion127@gmail.com to participate in testing.
Other competitors at the Ag Tech Innovation Competition, held Dec. 11 at the Lancaster County Events Center, were: AgHelp, Agrellus, GroGuru and Nexyst 360. Participating sponsors included Iowa-Nebraska Equipment Dealers Association, Invest Nebraska and The Combine.