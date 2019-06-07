The University of Nebraska Eastern Nebraska Research and Extension Center (ENREC) near Mead will be hosting an open house from 3-5 p.m. June 12.
This is an informal and informative opportunity to see how ENREC is making a difference. The event is for both rural and urban audiences – see firsthand what takes place at ENREC and why it matters.
The open house will include tours of the Christenson Annex Building, demonstrations and displays, refreshments, and a bus tour at 3:15 or 4:15 p.m.
More information is available at https://enrec.unl.edu/2019enrecopenhouse/.