Extension educator: Crops need rain

Timely rains.
That’s what’s needed for area crops, which are in a critical stage of development, said Keith Glewen, extension educator for the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
“In general, we’ve got a really good-looking crop out there, but we’re at the point in time that if you don’t have irrigation we’re going to need some timely rainfall events to get this good-looking crop to be a good harvest,” Glewen said.
In some fields, soybeans are just starting to get into the pod development stage. Corn is starting to tassel.
These are very important stages of growth for corn and soybean plants.
“You don’t want to stress the plant with heat or lack of soil moisture at these stages of growth because it has an impact on final yield,” Glewen said.
Getting the needed moisture is vital.
“We’re short on moisture,” Glewen said. “Our soils are resilient in eastern Nebraska, but we’re quickly using up our stored soil moisture.”
The 90- to 100-degree weather that has taken place and is forecast for this weekend doesn’t help the situation.
Some growers have irrigation on their land. Some don’t. Others have a combination of the two.
Growers with irrigation face their own challenges.
“Everybody thinks because you have irrigation, you’re in great shape,” Glewen said. “But it costs money to pump water — and that’s money that has to be charged to that crop. At the very end, you’re looking at profitability. You’re looking at your return on investment.”
Even if the crop is high-yielding — if the grower has spent a tremendous amount of money on irrigation — the profitability from that crop is much less, he said.
Commodity prices are depressed.
“There’s not a lot of profit in corn and soybean production right now,” he said.
Depending on the growing season, soybean harvests can start in late September.
“You really get into the swing of things in October,” he said of soybeans and corn.
He noted something else.
“This is Nebraska,” he said. “You have periods of wet years and you have periods of dry years and that’s what makes up the average precipitation. Some years can be very challenging. This year could be one. We just have to wait and see.”
He’s not making crop predictions, adding that the jury is still out.
“We’ve had a good growing season,” Glewen said, “but if we’re going to take it to the finish line and score a touchdown, we’re going to need some very timely rains here in the next two months.”
