Extension educator: Crops need rain

Growers with irrigation face their own challenges.

“Everybody thinks because you have irrigation, you’re in great shape,” Glewen said. “But it costs money to pump water — and that’s money that has to be charged to that crop. At the very end, you’re looking at profitability. You’re looking at your return on investment.”

Even if the crop is high-yielding — if the grower has spent a tremendous amount of money on irrigation — the profitability from that crop is much less, he said.

Commodity prices are depressed.

“There’s not a lot of profit in corn and soybean production right now,” he said.

Depending on the growing season, soybean harvests can start in late September.

“You really get into the swing of things in October,” he said of soybeans and corn.

He noted something else.

“This is Nebraska,” he said. “You have periods of wet years and you have periods of dry years and that’s what makes up the average precipitation. Some years can be very challenging. This year could be one. We just have to wait and see.”