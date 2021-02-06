Extension webinar seeks to help ag producers better understand costs of production

A Nebraska Extension webinar at noon on Feb. 11 will feature a panel discussion aimed at helping farmers and ranchers to better manage costs of production.

The webinar will focus on where to find cost-of-production information, characteristics of profitable operations and areas to reduce costs without sacrificing productivity. It is the second installment in a series that seeks to help agricultural producers to better understand their financial positions.

Panelists will include Nebraska Extension Educators Glennis McClure, Aaron Berger and Austin Duerfeldt, as well as Tina Barrett, program manager at Nebraska Farm Business, Inc.

The webinar is presented as part of the Agricultural Economics Extension Farm and Ranch Management weekly series.

Registration is free at farm.unl.edu/webinars.

