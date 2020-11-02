Extension webinar to focus on ag lending trends, outlook

A Nebraska Extension webinar at noon on Thursday will feature a panel of representatives from agricultural lending institutions in Nebraska discussing how the economic uncertainty in 2020 has impacted their businesses and customers across the state.

With wide swings in the stock market, employment, GDP and other economic indicators, 2020 may be one of the most volatile years since the Great Depression. The webinar will focus on how farm lending has changed in 2020 and what agricultural lenders who provide credit to Nebraska producers anticipate going forward.

It will be moderated by Jeffrey R. Stokes, Hanson-Clegg-Allen Chair in Ag Banking and Finance in the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Department of Agricultural Economics. Panelists include: Mark Jensen, president and CEO of Farm Credit Services of America; Ben Herink, farm loan manager with the USDA Farm Service Agency; Ken Mehlin, executive vice president and chief credit officer of Bruning Bank; and Daryl Wilton, executive vice president and chief credit officer of Cornerstone Bank in York.

The webinar is presented as part of the Agricultural Economics Extension Farm and Ranch Management weekly series.

Registration is free at farm.unl.edu/webinars.

