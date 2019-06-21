Central Valley Ag (CVA), CoMark Equity Alliance (CEA) and AgMark LLC have announced the formation of a new company with the principals of Farm Strategy, Inc.
The new company will be known as Farm Strategy, LLC.
Farm Strategy, LLC was created based upon the idea that farmers hold the greatest amount of untapped potential to meet consumer and end user needs. The company embraces the principles that the best way to align the farmer is to give him knowledge of those needs, ownership in the solution and a trusted relationship with execution partners to achieve market alignment.
Farm Strategy will work with end users and farmers to create an alignment through three principles: Know what is grown, know who needs it and, know how to do it again. This approach encompasses a granular testing protocol, market development and communication and the use of technology to drive consistency and problem solving at the farm gate.
Farm Strategy’s board consists of CEOs of CVA (Carl Dickinson), CEA (Alan Woodard), and AgMark (Mark Hafliger), along with Steve Packebush, the past president of Koch Ag and Energy Solutions and Kim M. Kuebler, a former global commodities trader with Continental Grain, Koch Industries and Seaboard Corporation.