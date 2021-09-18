Garden Guide - March

March
- Trees that bleed such as birch and maple should not be pruned until after their leaves are fully developed.
- After pussy willow catkins have passed their prime, prune the plants drastically to encourage long branches and large catkins for next year.
- Complete the pruning of shrubs, ornamental trees before growth starts, except for spring-flowering shrubs. Prune those which bloom in spring as soon as they finish flowering.
- Start transplants indoors of tomatoes, peppers, and eggplant.
- Don’t plow your garden when the soil is wet. It will form clods that are difficult to break up and interfere with cultivation during the summer.
- Plan your vegetable garden on a sheet of paper to utilize the space most efficiently. Remember to rotate the vegetables in the garden to reduce insect and disease problems.
- Buy a notebook and use it to keep all your gardening information. List what you plant in the garden. Include the name of seed companies, plant name, variety, planting date, and harvest date. During the growing season keep notes on how well the plant does. If the variety is susceptible to disease, record what was used to treat any problems. All this information will be helpful in planning future gardens.
- Parsley is rich in vitamins A and C. Start some seeds indoors now for later transplanting to a sunny corner of the vegetable garden.
- Pick a permanent spot for herbs in the garden. Many of them will come up year after year.
- If you haven’t done it already, check stored tools and outdoor furniture for signs of rust. Remove any surface rust with steel wool and paint with rust inhibitive paint.
- Turn the compost pile.
- Place birdhouses built this winter outdoors this month. Birds will begin looking for nesting sites soon.