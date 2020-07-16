Heat affecting gardens and lawns

The weather is a hot topic for folks trying to help their gardens and lawns to thrive.
And it’s about to get hotter.
The National Weather Service at Valley is forecasting maximum heat indices around 100 degrees on Friday and in the 102 to 112 range on Saturday.
Heat can affect gardens and lawns.
For one, people are starting to see blossom end rot on the lower sides of their tomatoes, said Kathleen Cue, a Nebraska Extension horticulture educator in Dodge County.
The rot appears as a leathery, dark color spot on the undersides of the fruit.
Many people think the brown spots on their tomatoes are a fungus because it looks like they’re decaying, but they’re not.
It occurs because of a lack of calcium in the tomatoes and is weather-related.
Cue said with the onset of heat, the plant loses the ability to mobilize calcium that’s already in it and put it into the tomatoes.
Most often, the plant is able to correct the situation on its own.
“We can help by making sure the plant is evenly watered. Not bone dry. Not soggy wet,” she said.
Mulch around the base of the plant can help whether it’s in the ground or a 5-gallon bucket. It helps the soil stay cooler and less moisture is lost through evaporation. Mulch can come in the form of grass clippings, untreated with herbicide, or shredded newspapers.
“Some people put their junk mail through a shredder and use that,” Cue said.
Others use straw as mulch, which generally is cleaner than hay.
Cue noted something else.
“A lot of times when people hear it’s a calcium deficiency, the first thing they want to do is add calcium to their soil so the roots take it up and that’s not the issue,” Cue said. “The roots are taking up the calcium. They just have trouble mobilizing that calcium into the fruit with the onset of hot weather.”
Cue added that blossom end rot can occur on zucchini and cucumbers for the same reason it does on the tomatoes.
When watering vegetable gardens make sure the water is kept at the root zone, instead of splashing it up over the plants which encourages fungal diseases.
“With high heat comes high humidity and so if those leaves are wet longer you’re going to have more disease issues,” Cue said.
There are other heat-related concerns.
In the heat, some herbicides, when applied, can become a vapor instead of a liquid.
The tiniest of air currents can move those vapors around and they can land on plants not intended to get the herbicides.
To prevent this, people shouldn’t apply a herbicide on any day when the temperature is above 85 degrees.
When it’s very hot outside, people also have the impulse to water their lawns every day or every other day.
“That may not be the best thing for the lawn,” Cue said. “It keeps the lawn wet for longer periods, which encourages more fungal issues.”
She said spreading out the watering to every third day or so helps the lawn to go through a drying out process that the roots need before they are watered again.
For other horticulture questions, contact Cue at kcue2@unl.edu or 402-727-2775.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.