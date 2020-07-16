Heat affecting gardens and lawns

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The weather is a hot topic for folks trying to help their gardens and lawns to thrive.

And it’s about to get hotter.

The National Weather Service at Valley is forecasting maximum heat indices around 100 degrees on Friday and in the 102 to 112 range on Saturday.

Heat can affect gardens and lawns.

For one, people are starting to see blossom end rot on the lower sides of their tomatoes, said Kathleen Cue, a Nebraska Extension horticulture educator in Dodge County.

The rot appears as a leathery, dark color spot on the undersides of the fruit.

Many people think the brown spots on their tomatoes are a fungus because it looks like they’re decaying, but they’re not.

It occurs because of a lack of calcium in the tomatoes and is weather-related.

Cue said with the onset of heat, the plant loses the ability to mobilize calcium that’s already in it and put it into the tomatoes.

Most often, the plant is able to correct the situation on its own.

“We can help by making sure the plant is evenly watered. Not bone dry. Not soggy wet,” she said.