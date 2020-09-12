Husker Harvest Days going virtual this year

Husker Harvest Days along with Nebraska Extension invites Nebraskans to participate in the Farm Progress Virtual Experience Sept. 15-17, where usual best of show exhibitors will merge into a powerhouse virtual experience.

“Creating a virtual farm show that has value to farmers and out exhibitors is important to all of us,” said Matt Jungmann, National Events Director for Farm Progress. “An important focus for the virtual event is that the field demonstration are captured on the show sites. Where the machine would have run if the show had gone on.”