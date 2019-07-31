Visitors to the Dodge County Fair may notice some improvements.
One of the big things is an addition on the kidZone building on the fairgrounds in Scribner, said Karna Dam, extension educator.
“We built an animal annex — which will be the Cargill Animal Annex,” she said.
The annex is in the center of the fairgrounds, south of the Exhibits building.
This is where the fair offers a petting zoo with farm animals.
In addition, there is a pedal tractor course that is being dedicated in memory of Mark Poppe.
The ribbon-cutting and dedication starts at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. The public is invited.
Poppe was a member of the Dodge County Fair Foundation. He was serving as the Dodge County Fair manager at the time of his death in December 2018.
There is another improvement.
Fair-goers also may notice a new restroom complex by the livestock show arena, which also has a livestock office and conference room.
“Those are two really big building projects that the fair board has been working on this year,” Dam said.