The John Deere agricultural dealers in Nebraska have teamed up to contribute $60,000 for disaster relief.
The donations are being distributed to a variety of programs aiding farmers, ranchers and rural communities. In addition to the contributions, the dealers are each providing additional relief including much needed supplies and equipment.
John Deere dealerships pulling together for the relief effort included Landmark Implement, AgriVision Equipment Group, Green Line, Platte Valley Equipment, Stutheit Implement Co., Plains Equipment Group, Grossenburg Implement, and 21st Century Equipment LLC.