Thousands of products already use components of corn, said Boone McAfee, director of research for the Nebraska Corn Board.
A corn kernel is made of starch, fiber, protein and oil.
“All of those components can be used for many different products,” he said. “Some of those might be used for food ingredients. Some might be used for industrial purposes like bioplastics or biopolymers.”
Much research looking at new uses for corn involves breaking down that kernel into simple chemicals, which ultimately could replace petroleum-based chemicals.
“Petroleum is a finite resource,” McAfee said. “It’s not easily renewable whereas corn products — we can grow that every year and in Nebraska, at least, we’re very good at growing corn.”
McAfee said the Nebraska Corn Board funds research designed to help producers grow a crop more efficiently and looks to develop markets to increase the demand for corn and fund research into new uses.
Research is underway to make succinic acid from the fiber component of corn. Succinic acid is versatile and can be used in various products currently produced from petroleum such as paints, adhesives, cosmetics and pharmaceutical components.