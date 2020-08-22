Member vote approves cooperative unification

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Following a three-week voting period, Farmers Union Co-op Association members approved the proposed unification with Frontier Cooperative. The unification of the two cooperatives will be effective Sept. 1.

Under Nebraska law, a majority of members casting ballots from Farmers Union Co-op Association needed to vote yes to approve the unification. The results of the vote show that the unification passed with 77% voting yes.

“We are excited about the possibilities this unification brings to us to grow our business in the future,” says Randy Carlholm, general manager, Farmers Union Co-op Association. “We believe it will bring positive benefits to the cooperative, its members and its employees.”

Prior to the vote, there was a due diligence period, in which the boards identified specific benefits for both members and employees. The benefits identified include strengthening member service to continue investing in technology, talent, assets and programs; the ability to compete and grow more effectively over a greater combined area, capacity and capability; and the ability to strategically position the companies for the future.

The name of the unified cooperative will be Frontier Cooperative, with the home office remaining in Lincoln. The integration phase will take place between now and Sept. 1, which includes onboarding the employees with training in accounting software, transitioning scale interfaces, updating signage, uniforms, etc. Frontier Cooperative will then operate approximately 55 grain, agronomy, energy and feed locations across 14 counties in eastern Nebraska.

