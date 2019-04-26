Following a four-week voting period, Frontier Cooperative and Midwest Farmers Cooperative members approved the unification of their cooperatives. The unification of the two cooperatives will be effective September 1, 2019.
Frontier Cooperative passed the unification resolution with 69.30% voting yes. Midwest Farmers Cooperative passed the unification resolution with 70.45% voting yes. Each membership base met Nebraska’s state voting requirement for a successful cooperative unification as certified by independent auditing firm of Gardiner Companies.
The name of the unified cooperative has not yet been chosen. That decision as well as other work related to the integration of the two companies will take place over the coming months. As a unified company, Frontier and Midwest Farmers will operate approximately 50 grain, agronomy, energy and feed locations across 14 counties in East Central Nebraska.
The unified cooperative will be led by current Midwest Farmers Cooperative CEO, Jeremy Wilhelm. The board will be made up of 18 directors, nine from each cooperative. More information regarding the integration process will be made available throughout the summer.