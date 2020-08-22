Meyer named to Center for Rural Affairs Board

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nancy Meyer of Cedar Bluffs has been appointed to the Center for Rural Affairs Board of Directors.

The Center for Rural Affairs is a private, nonprofit organization working to strengthen small businesses, family farms and ranches, and rural communities through action-oriented programs addressing social, economic, and environmental issues.

A resident of Nebraska since 2000, Meyer was previously an analyst for a technology company in California. Since then, she worked part-time as a tax preparer. For 10 years, she has volunteered educational resource consulting in her county as The Recycling Lady.

Meyer is serving a three-year term on the Center for Rural Affairs Board of Directors. She also serves on the board of Nebraska Land Trust and was elected to the board of directors for the Lower Platte North Natural Resources District in 2018.

