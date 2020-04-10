Mid-Continent Irrigation earns national award

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Valley Irrigation has announced Mid-Continent Irrigation of Fremont as a Valley Performance Plus Dealer at the company’s 2020 National Sales Meeting. Mid-Continent Irrigation has earned this honor for their strong commitment in the areas of service, aftermarket support and sales.

The Valley Performance Program honors dealerships that excel in a variety of measures including exceptional customer support in irrigation equipment service, parts availability to optimize uptime and providing industry expertise with transparency to ensure growers can make the best purchase decisions for their operation.

The Valley Performance Program allows the opportunity for dealers to be recognized for their continued customer support and encourages them to go the extra mile in providing the highest level of product knowledge and advanced irrigation expertise.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0