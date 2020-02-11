Nebraska Extension plays March 11 program

Industry representatives and corn and soybean growers wanting to learn how to better manage corn and soybean pests should plan to attend the Nebraska Extension Crop Scout Training for Pest Managers program March 11.

The training provides in-depth and detailed information from university specialists.

Registration begins at 8:30 a.m., and the workshop is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the University of Nebraska's Eastern Nebraska Research and Extension Center near Mead.

Cost for this training is $165 which includes a resource book. Or for participants attending the training only (no resource book) the cost is $60. Fees include lunch, refreshment breaks, workshop materials and instruction manual. Registrants should preregister to reserve their seat and to ensure workshop materials are available the day of the training session. Updated reference materials are included in this year's take- home instruction manual.

Topics include: factors influencing the growth and development of corn and soybeans; corn and soybean insect management; weed control management; identifying weeds - plant morphology, herbicide management; using a key to identify weed seedlings; and crop diseases and quiz.