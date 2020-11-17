Nebraska Extension to host workshops

Nebraska Extension’s Farm and Ranch Management team will host its annual landlord-tenant cash rent workshop from 9 a.m. to noon on Nov. 24 at the Eastern Nebraska Research and Extension Center near Mead at 1071 County Road G, Ithaca.
Geared toward current and future landlords and tenants, the workshop will cover trends in cash rental rates and land values, lease provisions, crop and grazing land considerations and current university crop budget information.
The presentation will be led by extension land specialists Allan Vyhnalek, Austin Duerfeldt, Glennis McClure and Jim Jansen. They will address common agricultural landlord and tenant topics, including equitable rental rates, managing and adjusting farmland leases, landlord-tenant communication, pasture leasing and other land management considerations.
The workshop is free to attend. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, pre-registration is required by Nov. 23. To register, call Nebraska Extension in Saunders County at 402-624-8030. The meeting may be subject to postponement or cancellation if local guidelines change. A meal will not be provided.
An additional workshop on calculating the cost of production for crop enterprises will also be held at the same location on the same day, from 1:30 to 3 p.m. It will introduce participants to the new web-based Ag Budget Calculator (ABC) program, developed in the university’s Department of Agricultural Economics.
The session will allow attendees to follow along on the new online program, with examples of financial entries necessary to determine production costs per acre or unit, total expenses and projected net returns on a per-acre and unit basis. Participants may bring a laptop computer to gain hands-on experience with the program, which will be available for them to continue using after the workshop.
This workshop is also free, with registration also required by Nov. 23 at 402-624-8030.
Information about the workshops is available at farm.unl.edu.
